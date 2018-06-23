Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 2 near Steen Rd in Waitakaruru this morning.

Police, Fire and St John were alerted to the crash at 11.03am and are in attendance after two cars collided at the notorious danger spot.

Police could not confirm the injuries at this stage.

Diversions are in place and motorists are Police are urging motorists to drive with care and delay their travel if possible.

"Traffic heading towards the Coromandel will need to turn off at Mangatawhiri Road, and head through Miranda Road, while traffic heading towards Auckland on SH 2 will need to turn off at SH 25 and go through Front Miranda Road," police said.

"Motorists are asked to delay their travel if possible.

"Trucks and heavy vehicles will need to take extra care and time on the detour route."