A hunter has been rescued after falling 15m onto a rocky ledge in the Tarawera Forest about 15km from Kawerau.

Constable John Fredericksen said ambulance, police and Whakatane Land Search and Rescue responded to emergency calls about 4pm yesterday however steep terrain hampered rescue efforts.

The 52-year-old was eventually airlifted to Tauranga Hospital by the Whangarei Rescue Helicopter about 11.40pm.

He remains in a stable condition.