Heavy rain caused widespread nuisance across Northland, with one area receiving its monthly average for June in just 30 hours.

According to Northland Regional Council figures, between 6am on Wednesday and 12pm on Thursday 214.5mm of rain fell at Whakapara at Puhipuhi. The long-term average for the same location in June is exactly 214.5mm.

Niwa figures showed that between midnight on Sunday night and 3pm yesterday Whangārei received 168.2mm of rain. The June average for Whangārei is 132mm.

Flooding forced the closure of State Highway 1 at Whakapara at 10.30am yesterday when an estimated half a metre of water was going across the road.

Advertisement

Traffic was detoured down Jordan Valley Rd and Hukerenui Rd, but that route was closed about 2.50pm as it had started to flood.

The alternative route was via State Highway 15. Water was reported to be over the road at Titoki and had reduced the road to one lane. It was still passable at edition time yesterday.

The weather created potholes across the region. One on SH1 at Kaiwaka caused damage to at least four cars, while another on SH1 at Hikurangi damaged another five.

The Whangārei District Council reported "bad potholes" on Riverside Drive. As of yesterday evening, the council had closed Heaton, Swamp and Otakairangi Roads due to flooding.

Rushbrooke, Jordan Valley and Weke Roads had water across the road and were only passable by four-wheel-drive vehicles. Whareora Rd had surface flooding but was mostly passable.

Whananaki North Rd was not passable about 7 kilometres from SH1 near Byles Rd. Russell Rd remained closed from SH1 to Pigs Head Rd due to flooding, slips and trees down. Earlier the Ruakaka River had burst its banks at McCaffie Rd, forcing its closure.

Kaeo Creative Minds ECE, Hukerenui Playcentre, Kokopu School, Otaika Valley School, Whananaki School, Whangaruru School and Hukerenui School all closed yesterday as a result of flooding and road closures.

The bad weather caused power outages in Kaihu, Tangowahine, Kamo, Mt Tiger and north west of Te Ngaere as trees fell on power lines. All were back on by yesterday evening.

MetService said Northland is expected to see sunshine today. However, the clearing skies will also cause the overnight temperatures to plummet with morning frosts possible.