A Vietnamese school pupil who fell in love with rugby soon after she landed in Dunedin will be holding a flag on the field at the final All Blacks versus France test on Saturday night.

Chris Huynh arrived in Dunedin from Vietnam last year to attend Otago Girls' High School, and the family she boards with wasted no time introducing her to the national game.

"On the first day when I came to New Zealand my host family brought me to a Highlanders game. And I liked it so I joined up."

From Dong Nai province in the south of the country, near Ho Chi Minh City, the 16-year-old has been in the city for about a year.

Advertisement

She played in the sevens tournament with Otago Girls', and would soon turn out in the school's under-15 side, which would be her introduction to 15-a-side competition.

The Year 11 pupil said rugby had helped her make friends and adjust to life in the strange new land.

"When I started playing rugby everyone was really nice to me and ... befriended me".

Her mother in Vietnam was none too impressed when she learned of her daughter's new hobby.

"She actually didn't want me to play but I signed up for it anyway".

Chris, who speaks excellent English, will be holding either English or French flags with players from Otago Girls' High School and St Hilda's Collegiate School at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.