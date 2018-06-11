Tauranga City Council has spent more than $1.6 million dealing with the failed Bella Vista Homes development, including hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal advice and communications.

A breakdown of costs released to the Bay of Plenty Times this afternoon showed $313,097 was spent on legal advice and fees, and $145,109 was spent on communications.

The total Bella Vista bill from November 30 last year to June 7 was $1,628,315.

Site security cost the council $389,973, and accommodation and personal support for the evacuated homeowners cost $204,486.

The cost of investigation and data gathering came in at $174,090, and external assessments (building, geotechnical and structural engineering) cost $332,247.

"Governance" cost $6160 and assessment of the four options considered by councillors cost $63,153.

On June 6, councillors unanimously voted in principle to buy the 21 Bella Vista Homes which were part of the failed subdivision at The Lakes.

The council will now look at negotiating with the homeowners to achieve full and final settlement.

When asked on June 6 whether the council had estimated what that settlement would cost, council chief executive Garry Poole said: "We have some indication of what it is going to cost, but it's not appropriate for me to talk about that at this time."

Asked if it was going to be on the ratepayer, he said: "We're working with our insurers to see where the burden falls."

