Wellington has topped the world quality of life rankings for the second year in a row.

The city shocked many when it was ranked the most liveable city in the world last year, but it won't surprise Wellingtonians to learn it has kept that number one spot in 2018, said mayor Justin Lester.



For the second year running, Wellington has topped Deutsche Bank's list of 50 cities with the best quality of life, beating Zurich, Copenhagen, Edinburgh and Vienna.



The rankings look at purchasing power, safety, health care, cost of living, property price to income ratios, traffic commutes, pollution and climate.

"If quality of life is your only concern, then Wellington continues to be the best place of our 50 cities to live in," said Deutsche Bank report authors.



Wellington was ranked as the least polluted of the cities and was ranked fourth best for property to income ratio and commuting, and fifth for its climate – overall earning the top spot.



"Wellington is in good company with the cities on that list, but to top it is a seriously sweet feeling," Lester said.

"We are very strong environmentally, and it will come as no surprise to any Wellingtonian that we have a favourable climate.



"On an international scale we are safe, the city is affordable, and we've got good transport connections. Most importantly we've got a city full of wonderful people, which makes everyday living here a pleasure.



"I think we've got a wonderful city and hopefully all Wellingtonians would agree. It's nice for our city to get some recognition on the international stage.



"Wellingtonians like to say you can't beat the city on a good day, but looks like we've had two good years and we couldn't be prouder. We've got the best coffee, the best beer, the best wind. What's not to love?"



The capital also scored well for the price of a monthly transport pass, in the "cheap date index", and the "cappuccino index" shows it is mid-table in terms of the price of a cup of coffee.



Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency chief executive Lance Walker said the list vindicates what residents already know.



"Wellington's a city that is easy to live in. It's compact, connected and innovative with a lifestyle that's making the world sit up and take notice. But the best thing about Wellington is Wellingtonians, who can be rightfully proud of their city."





Deutsche Bank's top 10 most liveable cities

1. Wellington

2. Zurich

3. Copenhagen

4. Edinburgh

5. Vienna

6. Helsinki

7. Melbourne

8. Sydney

9. Frankfurt

10. Amsterdam