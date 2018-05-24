A woman was seriously injured in a crash between a car and a pedestrian in Mount Maunganui tonight.

A police spokeswoman said the collision happened on Oceanbeach Rd between Concord Rd and Surf Rd about 5.45pm.

Police had been called to the scene by St John Ambulance staff and a woman who suffered serious injuries was being taken to Tauranga Hospital, she said.

The spokeswoman said the victim appeared to be the pedestrian.

One lane of the road near the crash scene was closed.

No other information about the incident was available at this time