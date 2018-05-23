Auckland Transport says that nearly $11 million in fines issued for bus lane and transit lane infringements last year was not a form of revenue gathering.

Information released under the Official Information Act shows that, in 2017, AT issued $10,858,050 in fines for infringements in bus lanes and transit lanes.

This was made up of 72,387 infringement notices, which included 48,788 for bus lanes and 23,599 for transit lanes.

According to the New Zealand Transport Agency website, a transit lane can only be used by passenger service vehicles, motor cycles, mopeds, cycles and motor vehicles carrying a specified minimum number of persons.

Transit lanes in New Zealand are generally either T2 or T3 lanes, these being for vehicles with two or more people (T2) or three or more people (T3).

The lanes operate between certain times of the day and most transit lanes are located on arterial roads, motorways or expressways.

A bus lane is a lane reserved for buses, bikes, motorbikes and mopeds during the restriction times. Vehicles are not allowed in a bus lane during active periods.

These lanes are regularly monitored by traffic enforcement officers, who will issue a ticket to those vehicles not complying with the conditions of the lane.

If you get caught driving in a special vehicle lane, it's a $150 fine.

AT spokesperson Mark Hannan said the issuing of these fines is not about revenue gathering.

"Bus and transit lanes are about keeping Aucklanders moving and using the limited road space most effectively.

"Quite simply, bus and transit lanes free up the other lanes for motorists, tradespeople and freight," he said.

"For instance, on Onewa Rd during peak hour the T3 lane carries more than 70 per cent of commuters. A bus carries between 70 and 90 people and each bus takes 50 cars off the road.

"Motorists in Auckland know the rules around these lanes but some continue to drive in the bus lanes, slowing the progress of buses."

The worst areas for infringements in Auckland include Khyber Pass Rd, Queen St and Great North Rd.

Last year there were 7584 infringement issued on bus lanes on Khyber Pass Rd, 6166 on Queen St and 3014 on Great North Rd.

In terms of transit lanes, the worst roads were Pah Rd with 8792 infringements issued, Onewa Rd with 3443 and Albany Highway with 3184.

Data also showed that, from the almost $11m in fines issued, only $6,268,555 had been paid.

AA spokesman Barney Irvine told Newshub that there was "no question" the fine is too high.

"For running a red light or a typical speeding offence, you get fined $80. It doesn't make any sense for transit lane violations to be nearly double that. To a certain extent, they've got it around the wrong way," he said.

"Auckland Transport isn't in the business of revenue gathering. The problem is, though, that these perceptions will always exist, and if they're not clear enough about the reasons for putting the lanes in, or about the rules around them, the public will be suspicious."

Hannan agreed that there needed to be wider education around how to use bus and transit lanes. "As budgets allow we will run another campaign" he said.

"Drivers also have to take responsibility for their decisions, some are taking the risk and driving in lanes."