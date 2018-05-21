A man caught on camera breaking into a Rotorua homestay has pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary.

Raniera Kiriwera, 27, from Auckland, appeared in the Rotorua District Court this morning and admitted one charge of breaking into the Clayton Rd home of Kerris and Chris Browne on March 17.

Raniera Kiriwera in the Rotorua District Court today. Photo/Stephen Parker

The burglary was made public in March by the Brownes, who went to great lengths to identify the man. The Brownes had installed a $7000 home security system the day before the burglary, following previous break ins.

The security equipment clearly recorded Kiriwera breaking into their home. The footage, which the Browne's posted on social media, shows Kiriwera sneaking in through an unlocked ranch slider wearing socks. He then goes straight to a computer desk where there was a diary with about $600 cash inside.

The Brownes also put up posters around Rotorua showing photographs of the man from the security footage, in the hope someone could identify him.

Kiriwera was arrested by Papakura police earlier this month.

A police summary of facts said the security footage showed all of Kiriwera's actions.

This burglar caught on security footage is Raniera Kiriwera, who pleaded guilty in the Rotorua District Court today to burglary. Photo/supplied

After being arrested, he told police he pulled back the curtain and walked inside. "I took a black diary, inside it was a credit card and $35," he told police.

In court this morning, he entered guilty pleas to the burglary charge as well as two other charges including breaching supervision and breaching community work.

His lawyer, Louis Te Kani, said his client had six previous burglary convictions.

Judge Greg Hollister-Jones ordered pre-sentence reports be prepared before Kiriwera was sentenced and warned there were "no promises" he wouldn't go to jail.

He remanded him on continued bail in Auckland to reappear for sentencing on August 7 at 10am.

He also referred him to Mana Social Services for restorative justice.

The burglar, Raniera Kiriwera, went straight for a computer desk where a diary with money inside was hidden. Photo/supplied

The Brownes were in court this morning to see Kiriwera face-to-face.

Kerris Browne told the Rotorua Daily Post outside court it was interesting seeing him in person. She said despite growing a beard, she wouldn't forget his face or the way he walked.

Chris Browne said they were pleased he had pleaded guilty early in the process.

