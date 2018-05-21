The woman accusing a Kapiti councillor of indecent assault says she felt awkward and disgusted.

David Scott is standing trial at Wellington District Court where a jury of six women and six men has been selected.

Crown lawyer Kate Feltham said the alleged incident happened while the complainant was talking to Kapiti Mayor K Gurunathan at a morning tea after a council meeting in April last year.

She said Scott put his hand on the council employee's hip, who moved to the left thinking someone was trying to get past her.

"Instead of doing this the defendant put his other hand on her left hip holding her with enough force so that she couldn't move forward."

Feltham said Scott then pushed himself against the employee moving along her body.

The complainant said when she felt this she looked over her shoulder and Scott then let go of her and moved away.

The employee said Scott spoke to her before the alleged incident after she got a plate of sausage rolls.

"He suggested that women shouldn't be eating sausage rolls, they should be eating salad", she said.

She said she didn't want to make a scene at the time (of the alleged incident).

"The role of public servants is very important. We have to have a respectful neutral relationship with our elected members."

The employee told the council's HR manager, chief executive and later spoke to police.

She emailed Scott telling him his behaviour was totally unacceptable and she was no longer prepared to deal with him directly.

Scott responded offering his apologies for any action that may have upset her.

"I have the greatest respect for women", he said.

Scott also said he wished the employee had said something at the time because he would have explained that he had undergone a recent operation on his genitals which made any contact in that area extremely painful.

The Crown will call eight witnesses to make its case.

The trial is set down for three days