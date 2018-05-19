A large house fire in Onewhero is now under control after up to six fire crews battled the blaze this evening.

Fire and Emergency services were called to a house on Kohanga Rd, Onewhero, just before 5pm.

Northern fire communications spokesman Colin Underdown said two tankers had to be brought up to the rural property due to lack of water in the area.

It was first thought that people were inside the house at the time. However, everyone had been safely accounted for, he said.

The fire - which at one point reached a second alarm - was now under control.

The cause was unknown.