A long-running study into what it's like to grow up in 21st century New Zealand is receiving a funding boost to take it to its next stage.

Growing Up in New Zealand launched around a decade ago, when the study started following a group of children born in 2008 and 2009.

Data collection waves would take place every two to three years - and $1.9 million of funding announced by Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni ensures the current round of data collection can go ahead.

Sepuloni said the chunk of Government funding comes at a critical point in the progression of the study - as those running the study begin to hear from the children themselves.

Advertisement

Around 2000 child interviews had been carried out to date. The new funding would allow interviews to continue through the rest of 2018.

"This Government wants New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child," Sepuloni said.

"Hearing the voice of children will be a powerful contribution to government policy makers and service providers understanding of how to best meet the needs of diverse New Zealand families and children."

A data collection wave involved gathering information from the participant children as well as their families.

Questioning and data collection would look at the child's health and well-being, psychosocial development, education, culture and identity and societal context.

The mode of collection had so far ranged from face-to-face interviews, phone interviews and web-based interviews.

Findings from the study along with further research conducted from anonymised data helped guide services and support systems for Kiwi children.

Sepuloni said these services included parental leave, family housing and mobility.

The findings were also factored into the health and education services.

The next Growing Up in New Zealand report is due for release mid-way through this year.