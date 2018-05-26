The colors and personalities of our vibrant city come alive next week in the Auckland Festival of Photography.

The event, in its 15th year, features exhibitions and events around the region from Thursday until June 22.

Local and international photographers will showcase their work, which includes photos of some well-known parts of the city, as well as an overseas flavour.

Intothe Darkness: The Waterview TunnelProject. Photo / Tammy Williams and Gareth Moon

The public will get a different view of the new Waterview Tunnel, thanks to photographers Tammy Williams and Gareth Moon.

They were given unprecedented access to the tunnel over three years, during construction.

Their work Into The Darkness: The Waterview Tunnel Project, captures the human aspect of the tunnel and will show at Studio One Toi T'u on Ponsonby Rd.

The Resettlement Portraits. Photo / Nando Azevedo

​And photographer Nando Azevedo captures New Zealand migrants in his exhibition, The Resettlement Portraits, which is showing from Friday at the Auckland Central City Library.

"This project is about exposing New Zealanders to the wealth and diversity of these cultures," his brief states.

"The project celebrates their strength, resilience, taonga tuku iho and mana, as they become part of a new and more diverse New Zealand identity'.

Round and Round. Photo / Roberta Thornley

Members of the public can get involved in the festival, by taking part in the Nikon Auckland Photo Day on June 9 when, over 24 hours, they are asked to capture an image which reflects their Auckland.

Wander and Wonder. Photo / Jeremy Blincoe

Dignity for Palestine. Photo / Sandra Chen Weinstein

Rohingya Crisis. Photo / Ahmer Khan

Meet You at Mercs. Photo / Raymond Sagapolutele

Ground Water Mirror. Photo / Conor Clarke

• For details, visit photographyfestival.org.nz