The Ministry of Education says preschool centre staff wondered whether a child had fallen when they found him crying on the floor, but they did not report the incident. He died that night.

Seven documents recording the ministry's investigation into the death of 20-month-old Lorenzo Miranda, who attended Little Monkeys Preschool in Palmerston North, show that staff found the boy "lying on the floor crying" next to an adult-sized table and chairs on November 8 last year.

"They did wonder if he had fallen, but checked him and no sign of any injury or that he had been unconscious, and while he was upset, they felt he was fine," the ministry said in the first report on November 9, a few hours after Lorenzo died at 4am that day.

But a second report on November 14 said a pathologist believed the brain bleed that killed the child could have been caused by an earlier fall at home.

"Pathologist has said he believes a brain clot caused by an earlier injury (two to three weeks ago) may have caused a clot to form and subsequently burst," the report said.

"The slightest thing could have caused this, e.g. a tumble or a small jolt in a braking car.

"The child did have a minor accident at home three weeks ago when he fell off a fence and grazed his face.

"There is no record in the centre's accident log that there had been an accident at the centre."

Lorenzo Miranda died due to a haemorrhage following "a short distance fall". Photo / Supplied

The documents, released to the Herald under the Official Information Act, show that the investigation was initially graded "white", the lowest of three levels for a traumatic incident.

The November 14 report said police had interviewed the centre manager and four other staff and decided there was "no need for a criminal investigation".

A further report on November 17 said WorkSafe had also interviewed staff and decided not to hold a full investigation.

However both agencies told the Herald last week that they were still investigating Lorenzo's death, and his mother, Beaudene Wi, said the police investigation had been continuous since November 9.

Wi said her mother lodged a formal complaint with the Education Ministry on March 7.

The complaint alleged that the centre did not comply with regulations requiring a person with first aid training to administer or supervise first aid for any child who was injured, to get immediate medical assistance for a child who is seriously injured, and to notify a parent.

Lorenzo's father Ricardo Miranda told Māori Television's Native Affairs this week that when he arrived to pick his son up on November 8, staff did not tell him the boy might have fallen and said they "thought Lorenzo had a fever and took his temperature but found nothing wrong with him".

Wi said the child's condition worsened almost immediately.

"It was only, I think it was two streets after leaving the driveway, I looked in the rear vision mirror and he wasn't breathing. And he was a horrible green colour," she told Native Affairs.

"We all started screaming and he didn't respond. He wasn't responsive at all."

A report on March 14 says Ministry of Education staff visited the centre on March 9 and found five "health and safety and teaching practice concerns":

• "A sick or injured child was put on an adult chair and then not supervised."

• "The infants and toddlers were in the preschool play space where the resources and equipment are not suitable or safe for their learning and ability."

• "The infants and toddlers were not able to independently access the outdoor space from the indoor space due to the doors being closed."

• "The preschool outdoor space had resources that appeared to not meet the playground safety standards."

• "Potential and identifiable hazards to children appear to not be managed or mitigated."

The centre was placed on a provisional licence from March 15 until it rectified these faults.

Ministry officials visited again the next day, March 16, and this time found "there were no non-compliances identified", so the centre's full licence was restored.

However a follow-up letter on April 9 from regional education adviser Nicole Hobbs urged centre owner Jenny Hall to "ensure that you and the teachers are familiar with the Playground Safety Standards and the Premises and facility criteria".

"As discussed, I have asked that you review the use of the adult table and chairs in the over-2-year-old environment," Hobbs wrote.

"I would like the teachers to consider the appropriateness of this for smaller children, especially those under-2-year-olds when they come into the environment from the under-2-year-old space.

"I would also like to see your teachers complete some research on the physical benefits of having size-appropriate furniture to support their learning."

Hobbs also told Hall that it "would be of benefit to your teachers to review the way the centre supervised children.

"I am in no way saying that supervision was not maintained, however ensuring that your teachers are aware of what active supervision is will ensure that they are implementing quality teaching practices," she wrote.

On the same day, the ministry's regional education manager Rae Karipa wrote to Wi's mother saying the ministry had found only "minor compliance details that the service was asked to manage".

She said all relevant centre staff had first aid certificates and "basic full body first aid checks" were completed when they found Lorenzo on the floor.

"At this point the signs being exhibited by [Lorenzo] did not specifically indicate concussion, his temperature was in the normal range and he often showed signs of being tired towards the end of the day," she wrote.

"He was seen lying on his back beside the large table at approximately 2.30pm crying and [he] was picked up and cuddled for two to three minutes until he stopped crying and went off to play, this was not seen as anything requiring to be documented."

Lorenzo Miranda in the arms of his mother Beaudene Wi with his father Ricardo Miranda at a birthday party. He was only 20 months old when he died. Photo /Supplied

However Wi told the Herald today that Lorenzo had not fallen off a fence three weeks earlier as the ministry alleged.

"That never happened," she said.

"He had a mark on his face. When he went to the pathologist, the cop rang and said, 'Is the mark anything to do with the fall at kindy?'

"I said, 'No, that's an eczema spot which we have never been able to get rid of, it gets bigger when there's a tooth coming through and smaller again, so it's not even a graze.'

"If he had fallen off a fence there would be more than a graze on his face."

She said the pathologist's report, completed on February 23, did not refer to any physical evidence of a previous fall and found only that Lorenzo died from haemorrhages due to a "short distance fall with head impact".