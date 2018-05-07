A man has appeared in court today charged with the manslaughter of Rotorua man Neville Butler.

Carlos Uerata, 26, from Otorohanga, made a brief appearance in the Rotorua District Court this morning via audio visual link before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones.

He is charged with causing the death of Butler on September 26 last year by assaulting him and thereby committing manslaughter.

Neville Butler. Photo/file

Through his lawyer, Scott Mills, he did not enter a plea.

Members of Butler's family and his friends were present in the public gallery.

Uerata was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Rotorua on May 30 via audio visual link.

Butler died in a Steeles Lane flat just over seven months ago.

Police charged Uerata this week. Officer in charge of the case Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen said inquiries were continuing.