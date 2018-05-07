A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway is causing major delays for motorists.
A crash on the southbound lanes of the motorway after the Market Rd off-ramp was causing traffic jams back to the Victoria Park Flyover and Grafton Gully, the NZ Transport Agency said.
The crash was blocking the right lane.
Another crash on the Upper Harbour Motorway before the Brigham Creek Rd off-ramp was blocking the right-hand west-bound lane.
NZTA was also warning motorists to expect delays there.
Traffic was beginning to build around other parts of the Auckland motorway network as rush hour approached.