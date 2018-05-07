A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway is causing major delays for motorists.

A crash on the southbound lanes of the motorway after the Market Rd off-ramp was causing traffic jams back to the Victoria Park Flyover and Grafton Gully, the NZ Transport Agency said.

SH1- SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 3.45PM

A crash is blocking the southbound right lane just after Market Road off-ramp. Expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/hC7JqFZBMD — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 7, 2018

The crash was blocking the right lane.

Another crash on the Upper Harbour Motorway before the Brigham Creek Rd off-ramp was blocking the right-hand west-bound lane.

Advertisement

SH18 UPPER HARBOUR MWY - CRASH - 3.55PM

Due to a crash before Brighams Creek Road off-ramp, the right west-bound lane is blocked. Expect delays or avoid the area if possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/XMHLciuBH2 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 7, 2018



NZTA was also warning motorists to expect delays there.

Traffic was beginning to build around other parts of the Auckland motorway network as rush hour approached.