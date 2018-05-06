Five young people have been caught on video stealing a street sign in central Auckland.

A concerned citizen filmed the five miscreants on the corner of Karangahape Rd and Queen St at 1am.

The video shows the group as they crowd around the street sign and encourage a male as he climbs a pole and swings off the street sign until it comes loose.

The youth then cheer and can be seen running along Karangahape Rd with the sign in hand.

Advertisement

Police and Auckland Transport have been contacted for comment.

Anyone caught vandalising or stealing a sign can be prosecuted. The maximum penalties for theft range from three months to seven years' imprisonment, depending on the value of the property stolen.

The maximum penalty for a charge of intentional damage is three months' jail or a fine up to $2000.

Road signs can cost up to $300 each, and when stolen, it is the public who pays to replace them.