Two teenagers have been taken into custody by police after an aggravated robbery at a Tauranga dairy.

Police were called to the dairy on Fourteenth Ave about 3.30pm today after a report of two people with weapons demanding money and cigarettes.

The pair left with a small amount of cash and cigarettes and got into a vehicle on Fourteenth Ave.

Police thanked members of the public for their assistance in locating the alleged offenders and recovering stolen items.

No one was injured and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to

the robbery.

The two teens were due to appear in Youth Court on Monday.

Anyone else who may have witnessed the incident or seen a green or blue mini

van in the area is urged to contact Tauranga police on 07 577 4300.