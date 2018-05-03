Police are investigating the death of a child who attended a Palmerston North preschool, on behalf of the coroner.

The Ministry of Education was notified on November 9 last year that a child who attended Little Monkeys Preschool in Palmerston North had died in hospital.

Deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey said police investigated the incident and it was referred to the coroner.

The ministry then received a complaint on March 7 this year, and the preschool was placed on a provisional licence while a full licence assessment was carried out.

"The service has complied with all licensing requirements and we have returned the service to full licence status," Casey said.

A police spokeswoman said their investigation was continuing on behalf of the coroner.

The family declined to comment when approached by the Herald today.

Little Monkeys Preschool has not yet responded to requests for comment.