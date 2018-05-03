A cyclist has serious injuries after a hit-and-run on the Kapiti Coast.

CCTV captured the crash, showing the driver hitting the cyclist at the intersection of Kapiti Rd and the northern Kapiti Expressway onramp, just before 8am on April 27.

The turned car pushed the the cyclist, who fell onto the road and suffered two elbow fractures.

CCTV shows the moments before the crash. Photo / supplied.

The car didn't stop, but continued on to the expressway.

Police have now put out a public appeal for information, releasing the footage and asking for help to find the car driver.

They have also put up a post on Facebook that's already been shared more than 200 times.

The car didn't stop, following the collision. Photo / supplied.

Police said the driver was described as a Maori woman, approximately in her 30s. She had dark hair in a ponytail.

There was also a passenger in the front seat.

Police want to hear from anyone who knows the car and driver. Photo / supplied.

Anyone with information should call Constable Kath Lees on (04) 472 3000 or Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.