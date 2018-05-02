A small plane is believed to have landed in a paddock near the Hastings Aerodrome in Bridge Pa this morning.

The engine of the Piper Tomahawk failed and the forced landing took place at about 8am this morning, close to the Aerodrome.

Police said no injuries were reported.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they attended but transport to Hawke's Bay Hospital was not required.

A police media spokeswoman said the plane was forced to land in a paddock near the SH50 and SH50A intersection, between Ngatarawa and Maraekakaho.

A fire service spokesman said it was a "well-executed forced landing" with no harm to the plane, two passengers and environment.

The Hawkes Bay & East Coast Aero Club Inc declined to comment.

A witness at the scene said they were either going to try and fix the plane to fly it out of the paddock, or drag it out.

