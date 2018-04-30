Three people have been treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after the turbo engine of a digger exploded aboard a boat and caused the machine to catch fire at the Port of Napier.

More than five Fire Emergency New Zealand crews attended the blaze at 8pm.

"There were inital concerns for ship crew members. Two people were on board suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and three people have been treated for carbon monoxide poisoning," a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

Although the digger was on fire aboard a boat there was no risk of the boat becoming involved.

"There is now no fire," he said.