No service in Whananaki

Anzac Day won’t be publicly commemorated in Whananaki this year as organisers have been unable to find a volunteer to manage the service. Instead, they encourage everyone to participate in the neighbouring services in Hikurangi or Ngunguru. Garry Martin, a long-time resident of Whananaki, had been managing the Anzac Day service for the past seven years. Organisers are hopeful of finding someone suitable to manage the event next year.

Alleged tutor assaulter pleads not guilty

A Far North NorthTec Te Pūkenga student who allegedly assaulted a tutor has entered a not-guilty plea and elected a trial by jury. Keith Hawkins, 44, of Kaitāia has been charged with one charge of assault with intent to injure in relation to an alleged assault that took place at a social event with NorthTec staff and students. Hawkins will next appear in the Kaitāia District Court on June 8 for a case review hearing.

Shared second division

Two Northland players were among the l6 lucky winners who won with Lotto Second Division on Saturday night. One player, who bought their ticket at Kamo Lotto, took home $18,611and the other ticket holder, who bought their ticket on MyLotto, also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $25,196.

Far North bucks trend

According to the QV House Index for March, residential properties have made their largest first-quarter fall in more than 15 years, decreasing by an average of 3.9 per cent nationally since the start of the year. The Far North District has however bucked the downward trend, with the average home value rising 0.5 per cent to $738,247. Meanwhile, Whangārei topped the list of urban centres with the highest home value reductions this quarter — the average fell 6.6 per cent to $738,851 — and the Kaipara District saw an even larger decline of 9.1 per cent to $798,882. Year on year, home values are on average 4.4 per cent lower in the Far North, 13.2 per cent lower in Whangārei, and 17.9 per cent lower in Kaipara. QV spokesman Simon Petersen said the average home value looked destined to drop further, following the Reserve Bank’s latest increase to the Official Cash Rate — welcome news for first-time home buyers who can manage interest rates that are predicted by some to be approaching peak.