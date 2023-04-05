Isey Cross, who has turned 104, and son James at their Kawakawa home. Photo / Jenny Ling

Movie star Isey Cross turns 104

One of Northland’s oldest residents — and almost certainly New Zealand’s oldest film star — has celebrated her 104th birthday.

Isey Cross, who lives at home near Kawakawa with son and caregiver James Cross, marked the milestone with whānau from around Northland on April 3.

The fishing fanatic of Ngāti Manu descent became a film star at the age of 101 with the release of the documentary James & Isey by Northland director Florian Habicht.

Despite a tiny budget and crew of one, it is the top-grossing home-grown documentary at the New Zealand box office in the past five years. The movie has also been shown in cinemas and on TV around the world.

The premiere of James & Isey on her 101st birthday was the first time she’d been to Auckland’s Civic Theatre since World War II.

Driver Reviver for Easter motorists

AMI’s Driver Reviver – a public event to educate drivers on the connection between driver fatigue and motor vehicle accidents – will take place today, from 11am to 4pm, at Uretiti on the State Highway 1 northbound lane.

Anyone on the road at the time is encouraged to stop in for a complimentary snack and drink from the AMI BBQ Trailer, and a barista coffee from the coffee car. You can take a rest on a bean bag or visit the activities on-site to learn more about how to curb the effects of driver fatigue, particularly on long journeys.

The AMI Driver Reviver event is a collaboration with the local New Zealand Police, Northland Road Safety Association, Red Cross and Fulton Hogan, and has strong support from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, ACC and Kiwi Harvest Food Rescue.

Water plan submissions heard

Far North residents will get to have their say on the council’s proposed water rating equalisation scheme today.

The council wants to move to district-wide water and wastewater rating to share increasing costs among communities. Some ratepayers will end up paying more for their water and wastewater services under the proposed change.

Currently, in the Far North, the council’s targeted rates for water and wastewater services are different depending on which scheme a property is connected to. For example, residents in Rāwene pay a different rate from those in Kerikeri for their water infrastructure.

Residents will be making oral submissions to councillors about the proposal after the Far North District Council (FNDC)’s Thursday meeting in Kaikohe.

Trains in Bay of Islands this weekend

The Bay of Islands Vintage Railway will be running trains three times a day from April 7 - 23 for the duration of the Easter holidays. The roughly 90-minute return trip leaves Kawakawa Railway Station at 10am, 12pm and 2pm. The trains also operate as a bike shuttle between Taumarere and Lone Cow for cyclists riding the Twin Coast Cycle Trail.

Repeat drink-driver jailed

A man up on his 18th driving while disqualified charge has been sentenced to prison.

Ihaka Pakieto-Johnson of Whangārei appeared in the Whangārei District Court this week for sentencing before Judge Philip Rzpecky on one charge of driving while disqualified and one charge of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Pakieto-Johnson addressed the judge, saying he had been in and out of prison for 18 years, which had done “nothing for him”.

Rzpecky said unfortunately, there was no other option, and sentenced him to 14 months’ imprisonment.