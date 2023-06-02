Applications to Nema's Cyclone Gabrielle Welfare Support Grant are open until the end of June. Photo / Supplied

Cyclone Gabrielle support grants

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) is encouraging marae, iwi and community organisations who cared for people affected by Cyclone Gabrielle to apply for reimbursement funding before applications close at the end of this month. Nema’s Cyclone Gabrielle Welfare Support Grant is available to reimburse costs already incurred to care for people who were affected, displaced, or isolated during the state of national emergency. Applications are open until June 30 and can be made by visitingwww.civildefence.govt.nz





Logging truck flips

A logging truck overturned on State Highway 1 north of Whangārei, spilling its load and partially blocking the highway. Police were called to the scene, near Towai, 39km northwest of Whangārei, on Friday afternoon. Police responded to reports of a crash involving the truck about 12.40pm near the intersection of Colcroft Rd near Towai. They found the truck tipped on one side, and the driver with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Traffic management was required at the scene, but the road was not closed.

Māori Business Network signs MOU

Northland’s leading Māori Business Network - Whāriki Te Tai Tokerau - and the region’s economic development agency, Northland Inc., are set to sign a significant Memorandum of Understanding referred to as the “Waka Hourua Agreement” on June 19. The Waka Hourua Agreement is a groundbreaking initiative set to strengthen collaborations between Māori businesses in the Northland region and the wider business community. This partnership aims to foster economic growth, empower Māori entrepreneurship, and create new opportunities for both parties.

Alleged stabber in court

A Northland man accused of stabbing two other men near Moerewa on Thursday — leaving one in a serious condition — has appeared in court on serious violence charges. Ernest Harlem Albert, 41, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Friday facing two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The two victims were found at neighbouring addresses on Ngapipito Rd, west of Moerewa, with stab wounds after police were called around 3.30pm. One was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition while the other was taken initially to Bay of Islands Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition. One victim suffered multiple wounds to his back. Albert, whose address was given as Kaikohe and occupation as labourer, was remanded in custody and is due back in court by audio-visual link on June 6 for a bail hearing.

Fire false alarm

Kamo Intermediate School experienced a false alarm on its fire system at 2.48pm on Thursday. The school was evacuated “quickly and efficiently”, according to principal Lisa Ferris. She apologised for any inconvenience caused by the incident. Initially, parents took to Facebook worried about the welfare of their children when the school did not answer calls. It is understood Fire and Emergency attended the scene.

Mental Health report for double murder-accused

The mental state of a woman is being assessed as mental health reports were called for a woman accused of murdering two children in the seaside village of Ruakākā. Police were called to an address in the village of Ruakākā on the morning of May 15, 2023, where two pre-school-aged children were discovered deceased. The matter was called in the High Court at Whangārei before Justice Paul Davison on Friday, however, the woman, whose name and details continue to be suppressed, did not appear via audio-visual link due to technical difficulties. The woman is currently in custody at a mental health facility and is being represented by Catherine Cull, KC, who sought leave to withdraw as her counsel.

Alleged child abuser in court

A man has appeared in court on 47 sexual violence charges including 11 of raping an under-12-year-old. The 37-year-old from Raumanga appeared before Judge Keith De Ridder and was represented by duty solicitor John Day. The offences are alleged to have occurred in the early 2000s at locations outside of Northland. The man was granted name suppression and remanded in custody to reappear in the Auckland District Court on June 23.



