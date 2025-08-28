Advertisement
Updated

New Zealand’s top office dog crowned

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

After three consecutive years in the finalists’ circle, a Huntaway called Koozer has finally fetched the top spot after being named New Zealand’s Top Office Dog 2025.

Frog Recruitment annually celebrates the country’s canine colleagues, with 2025 marking the competition’s tenth year.

