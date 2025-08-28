Owner Graeme Hughes said Koozer was more than just a beloved office mascot.

“The first thing staff ask when they arrive is, ‘Where’s Koozer?’

“He’s the one they cuddle when they’re stressed or anxious, and he has this unconditional, non-judgmental love that instantly calms the room.

“He’s been my teammate, HR specialist, ops manager and best friend rolled into one, and never taken a sick day yet.

“Even in meetings, if he heads off to his bed, we all know it’s time to wrap things up.”

Koozer isn’t the only winner of this year’s competition, with Boss, a forestry accelerant-detection German Shepherd from Invercargill, being named Top Dog with a Job.

Boss works alongside Fire and Emergency NZ to detect trace flammables in challenging forestry environments, an important job that protects native wildlife and helps investigators determine the cause of suspicious fires.

His owner-handler, Murray Milne-Maresca, said Boss’s role was “demanding but vital”.

“Boss is a superstar, reliable, professional and calm under pressure.

“His nose is 200 times stronger than ours, and he can detect accelerants days after a fire has been extinguished.”

Boss has even been granted legal name suppression during a court case, which Milne-Maresca said demonstrated just how important his work was in protecting the community.

“He’s a lifesaver and a partner I can trust in the most dangerous situations.”

Frog Recruitment managing director Shannon Barlow said this year’s winners showed the impact dogs had at work, from lifting team morale to safeguarding communities.

“Koozer shows us that persistence pays off. He’s been a finalist three years running, loved by his workplace for his ability to calm, support and lift morale.

“His story is proof that the everyday presence of dogs at work can transform stress into calm and help teams thrive.

“Boss, meanwhile, represents the extraordinary skills that dogs can contribute in highly specialised roles, supporting investigations and keeping communities safe.”

Jazlyn Whales is a multimedia journalist based in the Christchurch newsroom.