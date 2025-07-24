“The awards are an opportunity to recognise the dedication of the individuals that keep our holiday parks not only humming, but continuously evolving and innovating, resulting in a positive impact to our local communities and carving out quality holiday experiences. A huge congratulations to all our finalists and winners.”

This year’s supreme industry award was won by Top 10 Holiday Park in Coromandel’s Shelly Beach.

The park also took out the Community Engagement Award for what was called the “heartwarming array of community-focused initiatives”.

These include hosting environmental summer programmes and an off-season “Park Passes”.

Shelly Beach Top 10 also won the Improvement Award for a medium-sized park.

McHayla (Mickey) Brinkley, on behalf of Riverside Whakatāne Holiday Park, won the event’s Emerging Star Award, while the Industry Champion Award was given to Robert (Bob) Perriam of Golden Bay Holiday Park .

The Bay of Islands’ Russell–Orongo Bay Holiday Park was awarded the Sustainable Commitment Award for its “Kiwi Encounter” nighttime tours, “showcasing a combination of conservation, education and community engagement activities”.

Barbara Faulls won the Holiday Park Industry Outstanding Service award for her “dedication to sustainable tourism, community leadership and regional development”.

Havelock North Holiday Park won Small Park of the Year, while Taupō Top 10 Holiday Park took out the Medium-Sized Holiday Park category.

The Large Park of the Year had joint winners with North South Holiday Park in Christchurch winning the award for market development and growth, and Hot Water Beach Top 10 Holiday Park winning for “world-class design”.

