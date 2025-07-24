Advertisement
New Zealand’s top holiday park: Shelly Beach Top 10 Holiday Park takes out supreme prize

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Shelly Beach Top 10 Holiday Park in Coromandel won three awards at an annual prizegiving. Photo / NZME

Shelly Beach Holiday Park has won the Supreme Industry Award in this year’s Holiday Park awards.

The annual ceremony celebrates the best of the 280 holiday parks located across New Zealand.

The awards recognise initiatives such as community engagement, development and sustainability, as well as rewarding the most improved parks

