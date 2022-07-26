Ageing is expected to "accelerate" in the coming years. Photo / File

Around 80 people a day are turning 65 and over, meaning in six years New Zealand could see more than a million older people.

The latest population projection figures from Stats NZ show there are currently around 842,000 people aged 65-plus - and this is expected to hit a million by 2028.

Population estimates and projections manager Hamish Slack says an ageing population presents unique challenges.

"While population ageing is not new, it will really accelerate over the next decade. The increasing number and proportion of older people in the population has implications across New Zealand's society."

As Aotearoa's population ages, the proportion of old to young changes with it. By 2028, there could be 30 people aged 65+ years for every 100 people aged 15–64 year and by 2050, this could be as much as a 40/60 split.

The number of people aged 85+ years is also increasing, with about 93,000 people currently in this age group but by 2025 it is expected there will be more than 100,000.

This will also increase the elderly's representation among the general population. Currently 1 in 50 people in the population are aged 85+ years and this could increase to about 1 in 30 during the 2030s, and to about 1 in 20 in the 2040s.