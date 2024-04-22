Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Simon Wilson: Do New Zealanders really want ‘strong leaders’ and think the economy is rigged? Thoughts on an Ipsos poll

Simon Wilson
By
8 mins to read
Jacinda Ardern (centre) with (left top to bottom) Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu and (right l-r) Winston Peters, Christopher Luxon and David Seymor. Composite photo

Jacinda Ardern (centre) with (left top to bottom) Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu and (right l-r) Winston Peters, Christopher Luxon and David Seymor. Composite photo

OPINION

Oh no, now we’re broken and in decline! Or so most of us think, according to a new survey revealed last week.

Also, we want a strong leader to fix things up.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand