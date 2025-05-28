Donald Trump hosted an exclusive cryptocurrency dinner for more than 200 major investors at his Virginia golf club.
A New Zealander identified as a financial trader was photographed at the event.
Protesters and Democratic senators criticised the event, calling it “corruption” and demanding transparency.
A New Zealander was among the guests at United States President Donald Trump’s exclusive cryptocurrency dinner.
Trump hosted a private dinner for more than 200 major investors in his crypto memecoin “$Trump” at his Virginia golf club on Thursday.
Invitees were kept secret before the event, which stated onits website that invitations were only for the top 220 $Trump coin holders (on average, during a specified time period). Winners were able to send someone in their place.
Sun, founder of top 10 cryptocurrency Tron, was under investigation by US authorities for market manipulation, but regulators, now controlled by Trump appointees, agreed in February to a 60-day pause to seek a settlement.
“Apparently, I’m at the VIP lounge waiting for the President to come with everybody,” a tuxedo-clad Sun said in a video posted on X Thursday evening.
Trump departed the golf course just over an hour after his arrival.
Justin Unga, of advocacy group End Citizens United, described the crypto dinner as a blatant example of Trump profiting from the presidency while roiling the US economy.
“Some say this is a back door to corruption,” Unga said.
“I would argue it’s the front door with valet parking, and it’s got a red carpet... and a slap in the face of hard-working Americans.”