The public prosecutor’s office in Pau described the incident as an “attempted assassination”, Radio Free Asia said.

Akaravong is a prominent critic of the communist Government in Laos, Radio Free Asia reported. He fled the Southeast Asian country in 2018 and was granted political asylum in France in 2022.

The main suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was arrested in Nimes on Tuesday, about 480km from Pau, Radio Free Asia reported.

The suspect is alleged to have stabbed Akaravong three times in his throat and torso, Radio Free Asia said. He is then alleged to have fled to Nimes.

Human rights NGO Manushya Foundation posted details of the attempted assassination, saying Akaravong was attacked while meeting another unnamed Lao activist who had just completed a five-year jail term for criticising the Laotian Government.

The two people still in custody had denied being involved, a source told La Monde. La Monde said local police had not yet been able to determine a possible motive.

The identities of the two men in custody have yet to be revealed, Radio Free Asia said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said: “We are aware of the arrest of a New Zealand citizen in France. For privacy reasons, no further information will be released.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

