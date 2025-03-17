“This may include enquiries with international jurisdictions via Interpol," a police spokesperson said.

Friend Conor Harvey said Hawley travelled to Zurich in Switzerland for a holiday on March 2.

“She has gone skiing, she has posted to social media that she was in a ski resort and then posted on social media that she had left the resort.”

Harvey said the 27-year-old went out to meet a friend, and they haven’t heard from her since.

Hawley’s friend Kate Dunn said the mother-of-two had missed scheduled phone calls and bill payments.

“She usually posts on social media every single day. She is in contact with her friends every single day.

“Her phone has been dead for six days, messages are not delivering. It’s just incognito, completely disappeared from the face of the planet.”

Hawley told her friends she had been assaulted at the hotel and feared for her safety, Dunn said.

“She had also said she had been getting messages from an unknown number saying, along the lines of ‘I warned you’ and got sent other missing girls articles from New Zealand who had gone missing overseas.

“She missed all of her last phone calls. She said she was going to tell Conor everything when they spoke next, but that never happened.”

Harvey said the 27-year-old had been staying at hotels and was planning on meeting up with people she knew.

“But that didn’t happen.”

Harvey described Samantha as a “go-getter” who turned heads.

“She is a woman that dresses impeccably and sets a standard very high for herself and her kids,” he said.

“She is hard working and only wants the best for her kids. She worked pretty hard to get her kids into a private school in Christchurch.”

