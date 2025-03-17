Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New Zealand woman Samantha Hawley missing in Switzerland, friends fear for her safety

By &
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Samantha Hawley who has been travelling in Switzerland, hasn't been heard from since March 11.

Samantha Hawley who has been travelling in Switzerland, hasn't been heard from since March 11.

  • Police are investigating concerns for Samantha Hawley, who went missing after travelling to Zurich on March 2.
  • Hawley has been unreachable, with her phone dead for seven days.
  • Friends are worried as she missed calls and received threatening messages before disappearing.

Friends of a young New Zealand mum holidaying at a ski resort abroad hold fears for her safety after not hearing from her for a week.

Samantha Hawley, who had been travelling in Switzerland, last contacted friends on March 11 and had not used social media since.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said New Zealand consular officials had been made aware of a New Zealander reported missing in Switzerland.

Police said they had also received information regarding concerns for a New Zealand national currently abroad and moves were under way to determine the next steps.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This may include enquiries with international jurisdictions via Interpol," a police spokesperson said.

Friend Conor Harvey said Hawley travelled to Zurich in Switzerland for a holiday on March 2.

“She has gone skiing, she has posted to social media that she was in a ski resort and then posted on social media that she had left the resort.”

Harvey said the 27-year-old went out to meet a friend, and they haven’t heard from her since.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawley’s friend Kate Dunn said the mother-of-two had missed scheduled phone calls and bill payments.

“She usually posts on social media every single day. She is in contact with her friends every single day.

“Her phone has been dead for six days, messages are not delivering. It’s just incognito, completely disappeared from the face of the planet.”

Hawley told her friends she had been assaulted at the hotel and feared for her safety, Dunn said.

“She had also said she had been getting messages from an unknown number saying, along the lines of ‘I warned you’ and got sent other missing girls articles from New Zealand who had gone missing overseas.

“She missed all of her last phone calls. She said she was going to tell Conor everything when they spoke next, but that never happened.”

Harvey said the 27-year-old had been staying at hotels and was planning on meeting up with people she knew.

“But that didn’t happen.”

Harvey described Samantha as a “go-getter” who turned heads.

“She is a woman that dresses impeccably and sets a standard very high for herself and her kids,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“She is hard working and only wants the best for her kids. She worked pretty hard to get her kids into a private school in Christchurch.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand