North Island holiday spots, such as Whangamatā in the Coromandel, can expect bouts of fine and cloudy weather on Easter Saturday.

South Islanders are heading for a mostly sunny Easter Saturday, while cloud and heavy rain is putting a dampener on celebrations in the country’s north.

Temperatures are also dipping on the approach to winter, with Pukaki Airport in the South Island’s Mackenzie district dropping to -2.9C overnight and Dunedin Airport hitting -2.3C.

Forecaster Niwa’s “emojicast” shows that today sunshine is tipped for nearly all the South Island, apart from the Nelson and Blenheim areas.

The entire North Island, meanwhile, is blanketed in cloud, apart from Wellington.

In the country’s east, heavy rain is also hitting flood-damaged Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay where MetService has heavy rain warnings and watches in place.

In Auckland, where residents have woken to lovely blue skies, clouds are tipped to take over on a way to a high of 22C.

Saturday's emojicast:



☁️

☁️

☁️🌧️

☁️☁️☁️☁️

☁️☁️☁️🌧️

☁️☁️🌧️

☁️☁️

🌤️



🌤️☁️

🌤️☁️

🌤️🌤️☁️ 🌤️

🌤️🌤️

☀️🌤️🌤️

☀️☀️☀️

☀️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 7, 2023

Periods of showers and fine weather are then forecast for the rest of the Easter long weekend with highs of 22C and 24C tipped for Sunday and Monday.

Whangārei is also expected to have intermittent fine and cloudy weather today with a high of 21C before rain and a top of 23C hits tomorrow. Monday should then have isolated showers and a top of 25C.

MetService says Hamilton is heading for 20C today before experiencing rain and showers on Sunday and Monday for highs of 22C and 23C.

It is another nippy one for some areas of the South Island this morning thanks to clear skies and light winds 🥶



Some might even see a light frost at these temperatures 🌱❄



How is it at your place this morning? Find out over on our website: https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/jHHrZID5uu — MetService (@MetService) April 7, 2023

Tauranga, Hamilton and Kawerau were the warmest places in Aotearoa New Zealand, with 24C, on Good Friday the 7th of April. For a town or city near you see below. ^WX pic.twitter.com/ZthJiwOIKw — MetService (@MetService) April 7, 2023

Gisborne is being hit by heavy rain that started overnight and is under a heavy rain warning from MetService.

The rain should ease to occasional falls tomorrow and a top of 22C before Monday brightens up with a top of 25C.

Rain is also falling in Napier and should become more persistent and heavier this evening as the city hits a top of 17C and waits under a MetService heavy rain watch.

The rain should also start to ease on Easter Sunday for a top of 21C before brightening on Monday for a high of 26C.

Periods of rain have been streaming into Tairawhiti-Gisborne and northern Hawke's Bay today 🌧



❗ A Heavy Rain Watch is in place for these regions, with the heaviest falls expected during tomorrow



Keep up to date with the Watches and Warnings at: https://t.co/qHyE5zySvx pic.twitter.com/wVwbgr2f9C — MetService (@MetService) April 7, 2023

Wellingon is set for a high of 15C today before experiencing a few showers tomorrow for a top of 19C. Rain should then move in from Monday, where a top of 20C is forecast, and settle in for the rest of the week.

In the South Island, Christchurch is set for a high of 15C today before experiencing some showers on Easter Sunday and Monday for highs of 17C and 21C.

Dunedin is still a chilly 6C as of 8am this morning and can expect fine skies but a top of just 16C today.

Isolated showers and highs of 16C and 18C are then forecast for the next two long weekend days.

Holidaymakers in Queenstown are waking to fine, beautiful skies but also a frost and 8am temperature of less than 2C.

That should climb to 17C today and tomorrow before reaching 20C on Easter Monday with some rain.