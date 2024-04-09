Zachary Panther (inset) died at Pillen Family Farms.

A Kiwi teenager who died on a US farm is being remembered as “someone with such a pure heart” as workplace safety officials investigate his death.

Zachary Panther, 17, from Kaitāia, was living in his mother Justy Riggs-Panther’s home town of St Edward, Nebraska, and working at a pig farm partially owned by Nebraska governor Jim Pillen, when he died last week, KLKN news reported.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive 17-year-old at the farm on April 1 and said their initial investigation did not show any signs of foul play.

An autopsy has been ordered and will reportedly take six to eight weeks to be completed.

Sarah Pillen, the co-CEO of Pillen Family Farms and daughter of Jim Pillen, said his loss left them “profoundly saddened”.

“Though his employment with our team was very brief, he positively impacted those he worked with,” she said in a statement.

“We deeply mourn Zach’s passing and extend our prayers to his loved ones during this very difficult time.”

Today it was announced that the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating Panther’s death.

An online obituary for Panther said he travelled across the US with mother Justy Riggs-Panther after she separated from his father Brad Panther but “never lost touch with his heritage”.

He was remembered as having the “most incredible spirit of adventure and individualism”, graduating high school at barely 17 years old and finding his greatest joy in lifting weights.

“He was a beautiful person, cherished son, loving brother and beloved nephew, and no words can truly describe the loss this world has experienced without him,” his family said.

Zachary Panther was remembered for his devotion to his physical fitness.

News of his death was met with heartbroken tributes from friends and family.

“I truly have never met someone with such a pure heart,” Skye McElhaney wrote. “Thank you for always making me feel like I was enough no matter what.”

Cousin Danni Thomson wrote: “Words cannot explain how we are all feeling right now. Just know that we love you always, in this life and the next.”

“The snippets of life we shared in NZ with you are the memories that we will cling to,” his aunt Monique Cherrington shared, alongside of photo of Panther and his Kiwi cousins.

His grandparents Ian and Carol Panther said Zachary was “always in our hearts and prayers”.

“We loved everything about you our darling grandson and the times we had with you in New Zealand were precious to us.”











