Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New Zealand sleep specialists doubtful about over-the-counter melatonin

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Melatonin will soon be available to order over-the-counter in New Zealand pharmacies, but could it create a reliance?

Melatonin will soon be available to order over-the-counter in New Zealand pharmacies, but could it create a reliance?

Insomnia robbed Andy Trainor of his enjoyment of life.

“You look at people and you’re jealous that they can smile, that’s kind of where you go when you can’t sleep for ages,” Trainor said.

“You’re so miserable and tired and you just want to sleep, everything makes you

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand