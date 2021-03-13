New Zealand remembers Christchurch terror attack at national service

A national remembrance service has been held in Christchurch today ahead of the second anniversary of the March 15 terror attack. Photo / George Heard

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Monday marks the second anniversary of the Christchurch terror attack - one of the darkest days in New Zealand's history where 51 people were murdered as they gathered to pray.

Today a national remembrance service was held to mark the occasion, but instead of focusing on the sorrow and tragedy the theme was one of unity, hope and love.

On March 15, 2019 a gunman stormed into the Al Noor Mosque and then the Linwood Islamic Centre and opened fire on men, women and children who were at Friday prayer.

By the end of his rampage 51 people had suffered fatal gunshot wounds and a further 40 were injured.

The gunman later pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one count of terrorism.

He was jailed for life, with no possibility of parole.

Today's service was scheduled to go ahead in March last year to mark the first anniversary of the massacre, but due to Covid-19 it was cancelled.

About 500 VIPs attended today - including victims and survivors and their families.

About 100 members of the public were also in attendance after booking seats for the heavily secured service.

It was also livestreamed across the world.

This is full coverage of the service and speakers.

The service at Christchurch Arena. Photo / George Heard

The programme was put together with input from those most affected by the attacks, including survivors and families of the victims.

Christchurch Mayor welcomes, remembers

Mayor Lianne Dalziel was the first official speaker, acknowledging the families and friends of the victims.

"You and they are in our hearts forever," she said.

"I acknowledge all those who were injured on that day and everyone who was traumatised by what they saw and experienced.

"I thank those who have shared their stories. I know how painful that can be.

"However, a seed of understanding is planted each time such a story is shared. And it is

with understanding that we see that differences sometimes mask all that we have in common. And it is all that we have in common - our shared humanity - that brings us together in times of need and again today."

Dalziel said the unity in the community since the attack - from the minutes after, to the hours, weeks that followed - was heartwarming.

"No longer strangers, we are neighbours in the true sense of the word," she said.

"We can all be proud of how we responded and how we supported each other with kindness and compassion.

"And although March 15, 2019 will always be a day when we can instantly recall where we were and what we were doing when we first heard the news of the attack, it is for the outpouring of support that our city will be forever remembered."

She wanted to keep the unity born from the attack alive and urged people to see "differences as strength" and to "embrace our shared humanity" and "find the true value in the diversity" in Christchurch today.

"We see our shared response as a beacon of light in the world and an offer of hope for the future," she said.



"We stand in solidarity with you, no one stands alone, we stand together – ko tatou tatou – we are one."

Survivor Farid Ahmed arrives at the service. His wife Husna was killed as she tried to save women and children at the Al Noor mosque. Photo / George Heard

A widow speaks

Linwood Islamic Centre Imam Alabi Leef recited a Muslim invocation and then Kiran Munir spoke on behalf of the bereaved families.

Munir's husband Haroon Mahmood was killed in the attack.

"Two years have passed by, we gather here to remember the 51 beautiful souls," she said.

Munir said her husband would forever be remembered.

"He was the love of my life and will always be … my husband and my extraordinary

soulmate," she said.

"He aimed to accomplish so much in life …"

Munir said her husband was her best friend, her shelter, her safe place.

She remembered the day of "horrendous act of hate and terror".

Her husband's smile as he left home that day "still echoes" in her mind.

Widow Kiran Munir addressing the crowd. Photo / George Heard

"Little did I know that the next time I would see him his body and soul would not be together, little did I know that the darkest day in New Zealand's history had dawned.

"We felt our lives were meaningless after losing a wonderful husband and father. I constantly think of all the precious lives that were lost all the stories that were left unfinished …



"Everyone was so special, so valuable and so heroic …"

She said no one would ever forget them.

"Their legacy will always remain … they will live forever in all of us."

She said the aroha and care shown after the attack was appreciated.

But now it was important for everyone to play their part in improving New Zealand for the better.



"The best revenge is not to be like your enemy … we are learning to rise up again with dignity and move forward as best we can," she said.



"There's still a long way to go to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.



"Racism has no face, no space, no place - we are one human race.

"We all feel, we love, we care, we share - we all are one."

Voice of the youth - how the attack has impacted the young

Maha Elmadani's father Ali Elmadani died in the terrorist attack.

Today she spoke at the service on behalf of affected Muslim youth.



She said the pain of losing the 51 had impacted throughout New Zealand and the rest of the world.

Maha Elmadani lost her father in the terror attack. Photo / George Heard

"And continues to be felt today … today we remember them.

"They had so much to give to this land, they were proud Kiwis and we were blessed to have them in our lives."

She said her father took part of her soul when he died.



"When he left this world, so too did the light.



"His death has left … an emptiness that cannot be filled.



"The ripples of sorrow and grief we endure may never subside - but we have faith.

"Today I ask my fellow youth to honour their memory and live your life as their legacy … spread kindness.



"My wish for the future is that we learn, and learn well. I wish for a safer and more inclusive Aotearoa."

A portrait of devastation

Those who died in the attacks were honoured in a portrait of remembrance on screen at the event and their names read.

A minute of silence was observed when the names had been read.

One family asked for their loved one's name not to be included so 50 names and photos appeared in the portrait.

Survivor Temel Atacocugu - who was shot nine times on the day - then took to the stage to speak on behalf of the injured, and Faisal Sayed for other victims.

Atacocugu said the terror attack marked history with a dark stain.

"The victims were not foreigners, they were and are proud Cantabrians and New Zealanders - they are us," he said.

"It is a miracle I am alive … four bullets in my left leg, one in my right, three in my left arm and another one in my mouth.

"I have seven major surgeries and there are more to come - I will carry shrapnel in my body for the rest of my life.

"Every time I have an x-ray it lights up like a Christmas tree."

Temel Atacocugu was shot nine times but survived and has vowed to get through his pain. Photo / George Heard

He said many of his wounds would never fully heal but he was a "strong, stubborn Turkish Kiwi" who had been brought up to battle on.

"And that is what I will do."

He recalled walking wounded 200m to the ambulance after he was shot.

"Filled with pain and fear I kept thinking of my two sons, my mother, my siblings and all the people I love."

A man sat beside him cradling his small son.

"The paramedics told him that his son was dead … there was nothing they could do for him," he said, breaking down in tears.

"Suddenly my own pain felt insignificant, my heart wept for them.

"I still go to Al Noor each week for prayers and I see that father with a big smile on his face - he is a remarkable man."

Atacocugu said the terror attack was driven by racism that fed hatred and hostility.

"It is the worst enemy of piece … the only cure for it is the love of humanity," he said.

"Whoever claims racism is not one of us, whoever fights for racism is not one of us, whoever dies for racism is not one of us."

He thanked everyone who helped him and the other worshippers on the day of the attack and beyond.

He said the pain would never be erased.

"We will never be the same, however the future is in our hands - we will go on and we will be positive together.

"Just like my friend from Friday prayers who lost his son … may our smile never be taken from us."

An emotional Temel Atacocugu tells his story. Photo / George Heard

Sayed recited the words of the national anthem and said while we had lost 51 souls, many dreams, many smiles and laughter we did not lose hope.

"Hope to see a nation that is without any fear, that is without any judgment and hate," he said.

"We are hurt but we are hopeful. We live in a land where people are considered the most important thing."

He said he had great hopes for his family and was a proud Muslim and Kiwi.

But he wanted everyone to work hard to eradicate hatred.

"We owe it to our kids, there's a long way to go. It requires all of us."

He thanked the Prime Minister for her leadership after the attack, for helping to unite the community.

"You changed people's hearts ... so thank you for that.

"I was born in India but I was reborn in New Zealand ... so long as I am alive, so long as I am in this country I'm going to serve this community, my nation to the best of my ability.

"Men of every creed and race ... God defend New Zealand."

Faisal Sayed. Photo / George Heard

Governor General and Prime Minister speak at service

A second Muslim invocation was recited by Al Noor Mosque Imam Gamal Fouda.

We must not let them change who we are

Al Noor Imam Gamal Fouda said no one could have imagined that a terror attack would happen in New Zealand.

"Over the last two years we have shown that New Zealand is unbreakable," he said.

"We are here today to reconfirm the same message - we are together, we are one."

Imam Gamal Fouda. Photo / George Heard

Then Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy acknowledged the loss of "precious loved ones".

"We grieve for you all, we cry.

"New Zealanders were deeply shocked by the cruel slaughter ... we searched for words to express our outrage and our sorrow.

"We wept for the victims as we learned their names ... read stories about their lives, we listened to tributes from those who knew them.

"People with hopes and dreams, people with jobs and families, people who loved and were loved - people who were part of the whanau of New Zealand.

"The loss has cut deeply."

Dame Patsy acknowledged the survivors, the wounded, those who bore witness, first responders and the two police officers who prevented the gunman taking any more lives when they arrested him.

"There can be no us and them, there can only be we - together we shine a light into the darkness, together our children learn that kindness and decency ... are not the monopoly of any ethnicity."

She said New Zealand could not be a home for "a twisted legacy of hate" and vowed to make sure it was a place of peace for all.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy. Photo / George Heard

The final speaker at the service was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

She said the lives of the 51 were taken in "the most tragic and horrific way".

"Words will never change what happened that day.

"Words will not remove the fear that descended over the Muslim community in the days, weeks and months that followed.

"Words will not take away the trauma ... words cannot perform miracles, but they do have the power to heal.

"That means using our words to acknowledge the lives that were lost ... our duty is to remember not only what has been taken but who your loved ones were and what they gave to the community."

Ardern said March 15, 2019 was not the first time the extent of the racism towards the Muslim community had been shown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / George Heard

It was important now for New Zealanders to use their words to change history.

She wanted to create a new generation that knew the power of words and used them to challenge and empower.

"Things are changing and continue to change but some things lie outside ... the power of governments.

"May I never and we never be at a loss for words."