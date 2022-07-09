What you need to know about the virus that causes monkeypox. Video / AP / Getty

What you need to know about the virus that causes monkeypox. Video / AP / Getty

New Zealand has registered its first case of monkeypox tonight.

The person is in their 30s, lives in Auckland and has recently returned from overseas travel in a country with reported cases of monkeypox, the Ministry of Health said in a statement just after 7pm.

There are currently 50 countries reporting cases of monkeypox.

"Given the increase in cases internationally, including Australia, the arrival in New Zealand was not unexpected," the ministry said in a statement.

"We have already taken steps to prepare for the arrival of monkeypox. Last month monkeypox was officially listed as a notifiable disease enabling us to utilise the tools needed to contain any possible spread of the disease including isolation orders and readying contact tracing capabilities. A monkeypox PCR test is available in New Zealand labs and is what has been used to detect this first case.

"There are a very small number of contacts of the case who are being advised to watch for symptoms. There is no evidence of community transmission here."

To protect the privacy of the case and contacts, the ministry said they won't be providing additional information on them, but monitoring of the case continues.

Dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox patient, showing a rash during the recuperative stage. Photo / CDC via AP

Epidemiologist professor Michael Baker said tonight there's no need to panic.

"It's a very manageable infectious disease, nothing like Covid-19."

Baker said it was inevitable the disease would arrive here.

"They've had multiple cases in Australia, it was just a matter of time before we got cases here."

Baker said some people need to be cautious.

"Anyone with lesions that look like chickenpox who have been in contact with a case or have been to Africa should be wary."

In their release tonight, the ministry provided public health advice for New Zealanders to prepare and deal with the emergence of the disease.

"Cases of monkeypox outside of endemic countries have primarily been identified amongst gay and bisexual men and men who have sex with men, and international cases have been clustered around events where this occurs."

The ministry is asking anyone who's been overseas and attended events connected with the spread of monkeypox, to be aware of any symptoms and seek advice from where they normally would get health advice.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should either contact their GP or Healthline free on 0800 611 116, or get in touch with a sexual health clinic.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include one or more of the following: headache, acute onset of fever (>38C), chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle and body aches, backache and tiredness. The characteristic rash, which typically looks similar to chickenpox, appears after a few days.

The ministry assured that most people with monkeypox can be safely managed at home and there have been very few deaths from monkeypox globally.

Health professionals are also being reminded to remain vigilant for any possible cases of monkeypox, particularly in people who have recently arrived from countries reporting cases.

Further information on the virus can be found here.

Some smallpox vaccines can provide protection against the virus and the ministry is currently working with Pharmac to explore options for access to smallpox vaccines that can be used as part of the targeted prevention of spread of monkeypox in certain situations.

MORE TO COME