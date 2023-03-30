Auckland City Hospital. Photo / Jason Oxenham

New Zealand has recorded its first-ever death from rabies after a traveller from overseas was diagnosed in early March.

The person died last week, and Te Whatu Ora Director of Public Health Dr Nick Jones said there is no risk to the wider public, as person-to-person rabies is extremely rare.

The traveller was initially diagnosed in Whangarei, but treated at Auckland City Hospital with full infection control management procedures.

New Zealand does not have rabies in its animal or human populations, and this case does not change our rabies-free status.

”Travellers should be aware, however, that there are thousands of rabies cases reported in humans around the world each year, including a number of countries in our part of the world,” Dr Jones says.






