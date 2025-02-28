A new documentary fronted by Herald journalist Jared Savage goes into the dark world of child sex abuse material with the Customs investigations team. Video / Greenstone TV

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

New Zealand Police are part of a global operation investigating AI-created child sexual abuse material generated by a “professional” producer in Denmark.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards, officer in charge of the Online Child Exploitation Across New Zealand team, said 25 arrests were made simultaneously across 21 countries on Wednesday.

“The Online Child Exploitation Across New Zealand (Oceanz) team are conducting inquiries into potential offending in New Zealand,” Richards said.

No arrests have been made in Aotearoa at this time.

“A significant amount of work has been undertaken internationally to track and identify individuals distributing the abuse material, which showed disturbing portrayals of computer-generated children of various ages.”