New Zealand police involved in global operation targeting AI-generated child sex abuse material

New Zealand Police are part of a global operation investigating AI-created child sexual abuse material generated by a “professional” producer in Denmark.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards, officer in charge of the Online Child Exploitation Across New Zealand team, said 25 arrests were made simultaneously across 21 countries on Wednesday.

“The Online Child Exploitation Across New Zealand (Oceanz) team are conducting inquiries into potential offending in New Zealand,” Richards said.

No arrests have been made in Aotearoa at this time.

“A significant amount of work has been undertaken internationally to track and identify individuals distributing the abuse material, which showed disturbing portrayals of computer-generated children of various ages.”

While there were no “real-life” child victims in this case, he said AI-generated abuse material is a growing issue for police around the world.

“Even when imagery doesn’t depict ‘real’ victims, the material adds to an ecosystem that incites and glorifies the sexual abuse and harm of children.”

He said AI-generated child abuse material can be so realistic that resources are diverted from identifying real-life child victims, placing those children at ongoing risk of harm.

“New Zealand Police continue to work closely with our international partners to combat the exploitation of children.

“In New Zealand, creating, possessing, or distributing material that tends to promote or support the sexual exploitation of children is punishable under the Films, Videos, Publications and Classifications Act and those found doing so can expect to be identified and held to account.”

