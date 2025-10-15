“One of the biggest issues our members currently face is the cost of living,” he said.
“It’s something we’re going to be pushing hard for in the coming months and years to actually get that recognition of what our staff do out there and increase that pay to make sure they are rewarded for the work they do.”
Cahill has led the police association members through the Christchurch mosque terror attack, the Covid-19 pandemic and the death of two police officers.
Watt said he left big shoes to fill.
“He’s done exceedingly well in his nine years with the police association.
“I think Chris would say one of his strongest achievements was the professionalisation of the board and the diversity amongst the board and the committees.”