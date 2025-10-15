Watt told Newstalk ZB he was “ecstatic” to be selected as the new president.

“I’m so proud of our delegates, and them putting their trust in me is fantastic.

“I look forward to the challenges ahead and will work really hard to make sure our members are well represented and looked after.”

Sergeant Steve Watt is the new president of the Police Association.

The Queenstown sergeant told Newstalk ZB his key priorities were pay and recognition for police staff.

“One of the biggest issues our members currently face is the cost of living,” he said.

“It’s something we’re going to be pushing hard for in the coming months and years to actually get that recognition of what our staff do out there and increase that pay to make sure they are rewarded for the work they do.”

Cahill has led the police association members through the Christchurch mosque terror attack, the Covid-19 pandemic and the death of two police officers.

Watt said he left big shoes to fill.

“He’s done exceedingly well in his nine years with the police association.

“I think Chris would say one of his strongest achievements was the professionalisation of the board and the diversity amongst the board and the committees.”

