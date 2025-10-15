Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

New Zealand Police Association elects new leader as Chris Cahill stands down

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police Association Chris Cahill, first elected in 2016, has stood down from the role. Photo / Kevin Stent

Police Association Chris Cahill, first elected in 2016, has stood down from the role. Photo / Kevin Stent

Head of the police union Chris Cahill has announced he is standing down from the role after nearly a decade in the position.

Cahill announced his retirement at the New Zealand Police Association’s (NZPA) annual conference in Wellington.

“I’m proud of my small part in the NZPA, but even

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save