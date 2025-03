Kathmandu and the New Zealand Olympic Committee have teamed up in a new deal announced in Christchurch today. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand athletes will be sporting new kit at future Olympic and Commonwealth games.

Kathmandu has been unveiled today as the new official apparel partner of the New Zealand Team.

The Christchurch-based company signed a four-year initial partnership to provide athletes’ training and village kit along with the team’s uniforms for the opening, closing, and podium ceremonies.

New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) chief executive Nicki Nicol says Kathmandu’s strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility was a core driver in forming the partnership.

“We now have a leader in sustainable product innovation backing our team.”