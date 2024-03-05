Fears of a health worker exodus as Kiwis are tempted across the ditch, more details emerge on the Government’s youth boot camps and how much ignoring your Kiwisaver could be costing you in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Warning: Graphic content

A New Zealander on holiday in Bali was “moments from death” after he was stabbed with a broken bottle in a street brawl.

Izaeah Wilson bled out from wounds and was told he would have died within 30 minutes had he not received treatment, he posted on Instagram.

Peter Nye (left), and New Zealander Izaeah Wilson were stabbed while on holiday in Bali.

Wilson, who was living in Australia, was having the dream holiday with friend Peter Nye until they said they were assaulted outside a mini-mart on Friday morning.

In a graphic Instagram post he revealed the bloody wounds he suffered when he was stabbed seven times in the arms and upper body, including a deep cut to his chest.

Nye suffered serious injuries to his eye, head and arms.

Peter Nye in hospital soon after the attack. Photo / Supplied

In sharing the gruesome photos soon after the attack Wilson said he was “soldiering on”.

“30 minutes max I would have been gone from loss of blood,” he said on one post.

It is understood Wilson has since flown back to his home in Melbourne, Australia, but has plans to return to New Zealand.





Kiwi Izaeah Wilson is treated for a deep chest wound. Photo / Supplied

Nye is still in hospital in Bali awaiting further surgery.

Nye’s girlfriend Scarlett Carruthers had set up a GoFundMe page to support her partner and to help cover more than $50,000 in medical bills. Nye did not have travel insurance.





Peter Nye suffered serious head wounds requiring eye surgery. Photo / Supplied

Nye had to have eye surgery after he was stabbed right above his eye.

Carruthers claimed her boyfriend’s medical bill was $50,000 as he had to undergo cosmetic surgery after nearly losing his eyesight.

The GoFundMe page has so far raised more than $5000.

Together the pair were stabbed more than 20 times in the face, neck, head, eye, chest, both arms and ear, Carruthers said on the GoFundMe site.

She said the attack happened when the group went out for a meal and to have an “early night” before their flight.

It is understood the group had been at a nightclub in Kuta when Carruthers was harassed by a man.

The group left the club and Carruthers was dropped back to the hotel and the men went to buy beer from a nearby shop.

There they bumped into some men, including the man who had earlier allegedly harassed Carruthers, and a fight broke out.

A report posted by Nye on his Instagram account said he told medical staff he was “in a quarrel and assaulted by some strangers”.

The Herald has contacted Wilson and Carruthers for comment.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years’ experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.



