Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New Zealand man, 86, attacked and hospitalised in Italy while on dream tour

By: and
4 mins to read
Michael Johnson, 86, was injured when he was struck by a cyclist while on tour with a travel group in Italy.

Michael Johnson, 86, was injured when he was struck by a cyclist while on tour with a travel group in Italy.

The family of an elderly New Zealand man says their father has had to fend for himself after allegedly being attacked and robbed while on a luxury seniors tour in Italy.

Now his children are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand