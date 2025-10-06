Advertisement
New Zealand is asleep at the wheel on environmental policy – Dr Greg Severinsen

Opinion by
Dr Greg Severinsen
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Dr Greg Severinsen is the Environmental Defence Society's RM Reform Director.

Most environmental problems have not gone away. In fact, they've got worse. Photo / Peter de Graaf

THE FACTS

  • Between 2019 and 2024, 46% of groundwater monitoring sites failed to meet drinking water standards for E. coli at least once.
  • Between 2016 and 2020, 45% of the country’s total river length was not suitable for swimming.
  • In 2022 alone, an estimated 182 million tonnes of eroded soil entered our rivers and oceans.

Once upon a time, New Zealand was a leader in environmental law and policy. The Resource Management Act was visionary when enacted in 1991, intending to set biophysical bottom lines to ensure things like the life-supporting capacity of water and soil were safeguarded, while enabling development that was

