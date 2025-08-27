Housing affordability is at its most favourable since 2019. PHoto / NZME

Housing affordability in New Zealand is at its most favourable level since pre-Covid 19, according to Cotality NZ’s Housing affordability report.

The property data company said lower mortgage rates, steady income growth and a decline in property values have helped to improve housing affordability across the country.

Auckland, Tauranga and Wellington have the most visible gains, but Tauranga remains the least affordable of the main centres in absolute terms.

“Tauranga is now only a little more stretched than normal, and in fact looks more fairly priced than Hamilton, Christchurch and Dunedin, where affordability has not improved to the same extent,” Coality NZ’s Chief Property Economist Kelvin Davidson said.

Auckland has a value-to-income ratio of 7.9, the lowest figure in a decade for the city, while Wellington is in line with its long-term average of 6.4.