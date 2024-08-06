“We have released warnings several times that the area is under our restricted zone, an armed conflict area that is prohibited for any civilian aircraft to land,” Sambom told AP.

Glen Malcolm Conning was reportedly killed by separatist rebels in Indonesia’s eastern-most region of Papua. Photo / Supplied

Indonesian security forces who are hunting the attackers recovered Conning’s body yesterday.

This morning, the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) said that they “mourn Conning’s death” and “do not want any more bloodshed on West Papuan land”.

President Benny Wenda claimed that information from their “sources on the ground” suggested Indonesia “intentionally put this pilot in danger” by allowing him to fly into the conflict zone.

“Indonesia have indirectly caused his death by continuing to breach the restricted zone in order to entrench their occupation of the Highlands,” Wenda said.

“West Papuans are a peaceful and welcoming people: We want foreigners to know the truth about what is happening in our country. That is why we have fought for a decade for a UN Human Rights visit to West Papua – the same visit Indonesia continues to deny.”

It comes nearly 18 months after the abduction by rebels of Kiwi pilot Phillip Mehrtens, who remains in captivity.

A spokesperson for the TPNPB on Saturday said it had agreed to free Mehrtens, who was kidnapped on February 7, 2023, after he landed a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga.

The New Zealand Government has repeatedly called for him to be freed immediately and the group has released videos of him multiple times seeking mediation in talks, one with him surrounded by Papuan fighters.

Phillip Mehrtens with his abductors who captured the pilot when he attempted to pick up construction workers in the remote region of Nduga.

The NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said it was aware of Conning’s death.

“Our embassy in Jakarta is seeking further information from authorities, and we have no further comment at this stage.”

In a statement last night, Conning’s family said he was “the most caring and loving husband and dad to his girls” and was “truly loved” by his family and friends.

“When he wasn’t flying, he cherished spending time with his family and friends, and being in the outdoors,” the family said.

“Our hearts are broken from this devastating loss. We appreciate the love and support we have received.”

A low-level battle for independence from Indonesia has raged in the resource-rich western half of Papua, where attacks by independence fighters have grown deadlier and more frequent as they have procured better weaponry.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Kurt Bayer is the NZ Herald South Island Head of News based in Christchurch. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2011.