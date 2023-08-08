New Zealand Defence Force said its Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended an incident in Thames. Photo / File

Defence Force experts have detonated a stash of “old commercial explosives” found in Thames yesterday.

A police spokesman said a report was received of what appeared to be some old explosive material at a home about 3.45pm and it advised the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

In a statement today, the NZDF said: “The incident concerned a small quantity of old commercial explosives which had been located at a private address.

“The NZDF assessed the explosive and removed it to a safe location for disposal by detonation.”

A spokesperson said the NZDF’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit would go to any part of New Zealand, at any time, to assess, remove, or destroy any potentially hazardous items.

“If a member of the public finds an item that they believe may be explosive they should not touch or move the item in any way and call the police in the first instance.”

The NZ Police website advises leaving the area immediately and calling 111 after discovering anything that could be dangerous material, such as an old grenade, artillery shell, mortar or anything you’re not sure about.

“Better to call in a false alarm than potentially have one of these old devices explode and cause harm.”