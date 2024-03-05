Royal New Zealand Ballet's Tutus on Tour brings modern and classical ballet to the regions. Photo / Stephen A’Court

The Royal New Zealand Ballet will return to Taupō and Hamilton next week with its popular show Tutus on Tour.

The programme will contain several shorter performances, rather than a full ballet, to give dance lovers of all ages a chance to see some classic routines alongside contemporary choreography.

This year, part of the programme will be excerpts from the famous Swan Lake, ahead of the company’s full-length tour of Swan Lake in May 2024.

As part of Tutus on Tour, the performances will include the “Black Swan” pas de deux [dance for two], the famous “Cygnets” quartet (for four), the graceful pas de trois [dance for three] from Act I, and the grand Hungarian and Spanish dances – a special highlight of Act III.

This will be followed by a piece from choreographer-in-residence Shaun James Kelly called Prismatic, inspired by RNZB founder Poul Gnatt and choreographer Russell Kerr’s landmark Prismatic Variations, set to the music of Johannes Brahms.

Closing the programme is Clay by Alice Topp, an emotional pas de deux which opens her acclaimed Logos.

Tutus on Tour is an annual event that brings ballet to smaller regional theatres across the North and South Islands.

This year, a total of 11 different regional theatres hosted shows across 23 days to kick off the company’s programme for the year.

The Taupo show of Tutus on Tour will take place on March 12, 7pm at Great Lake Centre.

The Hamilton shows will take place from March 14-16 at Clarence Street Theatre.

