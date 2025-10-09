A satellite image showing Tropical Cyclone Tam on its way towards New Zealand in April 2025.
Northern New Zealand is at a normal and higher-than-normal risk of cyclones for the 2025-26 season, forecasters estimate.
In the newly released Tropical Cyclone Outlook, Earth Sciences New Zealand (ESNZ) is predicting five to nine cyclones could hit the Southwest Pacific region during the season, with nine traditionally being thelong-term average.
Significant differences are expected between the western and eastern halves of the basin from November to April.
“Normal to reduced risk is anticipated for the central part of the basin, and reduced risk is expected for the eastern part of the basin,” ESNZ said.