Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New Zealand at higher than normal risk for cyclones from November to April season

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A satellite image showing Tropical Cyclone Tam on its way towards New Zealand in April 2025.

A satellite image showing Tropical Cyclone Tam on its way towards New Zealand in April 2025.

Northern New Zealand is at a normal and higher-than-normal risk of cyclones for the 2025-26 season, forecasters estimate.

In the newly released Tropical Cyclone Outlook, Earth Sciences New Zealand (ESNZ) is predicting five to nine cyclones could hit the Southwest Pacific region during the season, with nine traditionally being the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save