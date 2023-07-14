A road snowfall warning is in place for the Crown Range Rd between Wanaka and Queenstown (pictured earlier). Photo / George Heard

A road snowfall warning is in place for the Crown Range Rd between Wanaka and Queenstown (pictured earlier). Photo / George Heard

Aucklanders can finally expect to see more of the sun in the coming days while snow is expected on southern mountain roads, triggering a MetService warning.

Saturday is expected to be mostly fine across much of the North Island with only periods of isolated rain.

That includes Auckland, where today’s temperature is expected to climb to a high of 16C after a mild overnight low of 12C.

Tomorrow should be cloudier with a top of 17C, but the weather is expected to improve midweek as Tuesday and Wednesday are both rain-free and fine with tops of 16C, MetService forecasts.

Whangārei, Tauranga and Hamilton are set to follow similar patterns with mostly fine weather today and tops of 16C-17C.

A few showers are then expected tomorrow with Whangārei hitting a top of 18C and Tauranga and Hamilton highs of 17C.

Saturday's emojicast:



🌤️

🌤️

🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️🌤️

☁️🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

☁️☁️

🌤️



☁️🌤️

☁️🌤️

☁️☁️🌤️ ☁️

☁️☁️

☁️☁️☁️

☁️☁️☁️

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 14, 2023

Here are the rainfall anomalies so far in July as we near the halfway point of the month.



Large portions of both islands have seen below normal rainfall thus far (🟤), but notably eastern Otago and Southland have been very wet (🟢). With El Niño, that wet trend may continue. pic.twitter.com/FBZpxXhCzy — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 14, 2023

All three cities are, like Auckland, expected to enjoy a lovely, clear day on Tuesday.

Napier is looking at a fine weekend with no rain as it hits a high of 19C today and then a balmy winter maximum of 20C tomorrow.

Tuesday and Wednesday are then looking radiant in the eastern city.

Wellington is set for a mostly fine high of 15C today, before a few showers tomorrow and a maximum of 15C, with Sunday’s overnight low dropping to a frosty 6C.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be fine but the mercury begins to drop to 14C, and then 12C by Thursday with rain.

Christchurch is also enjoying a fine Saturday with a top of 14C before showers arrive on Sunday, which will also have an overnight low of 0C.

Road Snowfall Warning issued for Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd (SH94) https://t.co/Vfih4ajCoD — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) July 14, 2023

A mostly dry Saturday in store for New Zealand. People in western areas could still see the odd shower, but this morning’s rain radar shows fewer showers than yesterday.



You can track the showers on our live radar at https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 ^SG pic.twitter.com/vS7yFv3RU1 — MetService (@MetService) July 14, 2023

The south and west of the South Island are set for more cloudy conditions, with Dunedin hitting a cloudy top of 15C today and 13C tomorrow.

Queenstown is set for tops of 12C today and 10C tomorrow, with an overnight low of 0C Sunday night.

MetService has a snowfall warning in place for the nearby Crown Range and Milford roads.

Road snowfall warnings are also in place for Arthurs Pass and Lewis Pass, while strong wind watches are in force for the central South Island mountains and for Southland and Otago as well as southern Hawke’s Bay in the North Island.